How CFOs Can Increase Their Leadership Impact

Kate O’Sullivan of CFO Magazine has launched a new column on leadership aimed specifically at professionals in the finance organization who aspire to increase their impact on the larger organization.

In her inaugural column, O’Sullivan looks not only at what leaders need to do to mature to the next stage of their leadership development, but also what they need to stop doing.

From what I can tell, O’Sullivan’s column — both this one and future ones — will be relevant to anyone who wants to transition from contributing primarily through technical expertise to contributing more broadly as a leader. It is definitely worth a look.