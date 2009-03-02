2010 Toyota Prius to Achieve 50 MPG

The 2010 Toyota Prius is set to achieve a combined city/highway EPA estimated fuel efficiency rating of 50 miles-per-gallon, the highest ever for a consumer retail vehicle. The original Prius came in at 41 MPG, and the current model gets 46 MPG.

Although Honda is boasting that its upcoming Insight hybrid will get over 65 MPG under ideal conditions, the 2010 Insight only gets about 41 MPG combined (it has not yet been EPA tested).

Pricing on the 2010 Prius has not yet been announced, but it will go on sale in the spring.



[via Jalopnik]