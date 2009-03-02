Improve Employee Buy In With a Little “Token Say”

As much as

you strive (or should strive) to seek out feedback and include members of your

team in the decision making process, at some point you’re likely going to be

tasked with instituting programs, goals, or policies they’re probably not going

to agree with (ahhh the challenges

of being a manager). And when that happens, you basically have two

options–roll it out without asking for input or ask for input even though it

won’t really have any bearing on your ultimate decision (this usually happens

when you’ve been given a mandate by your boss). In the end, both options will arrive

at the same outcome, but one will help you secure more buy in from your staff

and while at the same time going a long way in maintaining employee morale.

When you

roll something out, especially when it’s going to directly impact those on your

team, and you don’t give them the heads up, it’s a lot like throwing a grenade

and then waiting for the collateral damage. Over the years, I’ve seen this

happen more than a few times. Decisions were made without consulting the

leaders and managers who would be the most affected by them…managers who were

rock stars in their field and who had spent years helping to build the

organization.

The other

alternative is to give

employees a say, even if it’s a token one at that. If you’re going to set

goals for an operating unit, especially if they’re audacious

goals (and who isn’t a fan of those?), schedule a meeting with the team,

explain the purpose of the goals and what you’re hoping to accomplish by

instituting them, ask for feedback, and then make a decision. Even if you think

you’re going to have to institute changes irrespective of the feedback from the

group, there’s a pretty good chance something will come up during the

discussion that could make the roll out more effective. For example, they might

have information on a particular measure that would change the way you’d want

to capture information. If you don’t ask, you could be chasing the wrong

metrics. And that will cause a backlash.