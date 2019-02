Two notebooks that allow you to express yourself freely, the new Walls Notebook by design studio, and Moleskine‘s upcoming Folio are intended to provide an outlet for the creative class and doodlers alike.

The Uberstand Laptop Stand from Stanton is an essential tool for traveling laptop DJs and musicians. While elevating your laptop above your work space, it also includes a shelf for your ScratchAmp or external hard-drive.

