Teach For America: It’s Really About an Alumni Movement

Nearly 20 years old, Teach For America (TFA) has prepared a force of 14,000 TFA alumni “to create massive and systemic changes to solve the inequities in education for students in low-income communities,” according to Wendy Kopp, founder and CEO, TFA. “Our alumni who work directly in education, like Michelle Rhee, DC Public Schools Chancellor, as well as alumni who work in business, technology, law, medicine, and public policy, are agents for education reform. Having worked directly in low-income schools, our alumni learned first-hand what is necessary for success for students in America’s most challenging classrooms.”

Educational disparities exist because children in low-income communities face extra hardships, including inadequate healthcare, poor preschool programs, and often stressful home lives, and because the schools they attend don’t have the capacity to put students facing these extra challenges on a level playing field. If you think that our nation will be stronger and the future better by educating all students to their greatest potential, then how do we get from here to there?

“There are no silver bullets to success,” says Kopp. “Leaders in every sector understand that. The answer is not one thing – like computers for every child. You attain success through the hard work of building a strong culture, talent at every level, and accountability.”