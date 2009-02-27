Template Your Business to Increase Profits Via Others’ Success With It

Ugandan women sell health, using the Avon ladies’ approach. Yes, door-to-door outreach looks different in villages than in American suburbs.

But a template leverages profits faster for them, and for you. The same woman-to-woman franchise that sold creams and make-up in the U.S. is selling preventive know-how to stop malaria, diarrhea and TB in over 100 countries. Using a micro-finance template to franchising, LivingGoods, based here in my town of Sausalito, has built “an $8 billion business with over five million agents.” These “mobile health entrepreneurs” get uniforms, training, promotional support and quality monitoring. Like Delancey Street, LivingGoods provides all the tools to actually change behavior as described in Influencer.

The licensed agents are not taught to shame people out of dangerous health habits.

Telling clients what they should do doesn’t work. Instead, Albert Bandura advises, link people’s actions to their values. Influence expert, William Miller told the authors of Influencer:

• “The more you try to control others, the less control you gain.

• The instant you stop trying to impose your agenda on others, you eliminate the fight for control.

• You sidestep irrelevant battles over whose view of the world is correct.”