Job Hunting by Telle Whitney, CEO, Anita Borg Institute for Women and Technology

Use your network – I met with and talked to many people that I had known over the 20 years that I worked in Silicon Valley. I reached out to people that I hadn’t talked to in years, and they were always willing to meet with me, even when there wasn’t an obvious fit. My first consulting job came from a Venture Capitalist who I knew from 15 years prior when he was the head of a local research lab, and had tried to hire me. He had several chip companies in his portfolio that needed the expertise that I had developed. In addition, I met with a number of people that I went to graduate school with. Everyone I reached out to was generous with their time, their advice and their candor. Most meetings did not result in anything other than a lunch or coffee, but I learned from each and every encounter. If I was to do it again today, I have the luxury of my LinkedIn network that provides contact information for people I have not seen for many years, but who I am now linked to.