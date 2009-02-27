Use The Environment To Blind Your Adversary – The Amazon Kindle Has A Competitive Advantage

This week the new Amazon Kindle (Amazon’s digital book reader) has dominated tech device media coverage. While I am eager to get my hands on one after Amazon sold out of the first version during the holidays, what intrigues me most about this device is how clearly it illustrates an important part of technology innovation: that the product itself plays but a small role in its own success.

To see this, imagine the sudden

dread that came over the young Samurai who challenged an older, weaker, but

more experienced Samurai to a duel. The older Samurai accepted under the

condition that he could pick the time and place of the showdown. As the young

Samurai approached the chosen hilltop at the precise morning hour, he was

blinded by the sun rising behind his adversary.

He could not see his

opponent. Even though he was faster and stronger, he still lost the battle.

The lesson is this: the environment matters as much as

the object, and great innovators know how to craft their environments to win.

Now the Kindle is, by all of

the reviews I’ve read, an amazing device. It uses an “E-Ink®

electronic paper display,” which

requires no backlight and therefore almost no power. Its display is made up of

ink particles that shift into the position of text and image and that look much

like ink on paper. To read at night you need a nightlight … and therefore less

battery power. The Kindle can also store an entire library of 1,500 titles on

its drive.

But what gives the Kindle the

potential to do what no other digital book has done before? That has less to do

with the actual technology, and much more to do with the “context” or

environment Amazon has created.

For example, you can download

a book in seconds from anywhere because Amazon signed a deal with Sprint Nextel

to use Sprint’s 3G network. This allows users to directly download titles to

their Kindles from the internet while watching TV or standing in line at the

grocery store.