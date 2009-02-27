Reducing impact on climate change is a challenge many corporations are trying to tackle. Many organizations are up for the challenge but many are unsure of where to begin among the myriad of activities on the table.

Due to these

challenges, I’ve developed a white paper which I hope will provide more

insight on how to navigate these challenges. The Four Dimensions of Sustainability

evolved from my trying to put BT’s and other company’s many

sustainability activities into a logical set of categories for a

presentation I had to give.

I wanted to

categorize these companies in a way that would be comparable across

sectors and be applicable to companies at any stage in their CSR

evolution. I wanted a framework that would encompass everything from

lobbying on CAFÉ standards and green advertising through employee

engagement to sustainable product strategies. . I presented it a number

of times and received a very positive response so I was encouraged to

put it together as a white paper.

The

resulting framework that I developed can be used to address social and

economic sustainability although I have used environmental examples to

illustrate the framework in this first version of the paper. I plan to

put together a future version of the paper focusing on social and

economic examples. I hope this framework will go some way to helping

companies understand the full breadth of areas they need to consider

when developing a sustainability strategy and also provides a common

lens through which outside observers can judge a companies credentials.

I am opening the white paper up for direct comments and suggestion – good or bad. The paper has been posted on a wiki so that you can suggest amendments and additions and collaborate in whatever comes next.

To download a PDF of the white paper, click here.