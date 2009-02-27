advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Branding Overload in Your (Clock) Face

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

We’re bombarded with branding. No news there. But how bad is it, really? That’s what design student Tanner Woodford wanted to figure out. During the course of 24 hours, he meticulously recorded all the brands that flitted past his line of vision. He then took his observations one step further, visualizing the results on a clock face. What results is basically a histogram that tabulates the ebb and flow of branding noise, during the course of a day:

advertisement

ph-clock-detail

ph-clock-whole-1

clock-thumb

 

box-thumb

ph-box-whole

ph-box-detail  

Ouch! No wonder advertisers are desperate to figure out how to break through the clutter. And no wonder we’re all feeling under siege. 

[Via NotCot

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life