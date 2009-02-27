State of Innovation Survey Closing Soon

I saw a tweet from Chuck Frey of Innovation Tools urging people to participate in a poll he is conducting to assess the impact of the current economic crisis on innovation in companies. This is a follow up analysis to the report that Chuck co-authored on innovation strategies in a recessionary climate.

I think this is a great survey idea to take the pulse of

innovation. I jumped on and responded to the survey immediately. It’s

nice and short, so it only takes 3-5 minutes. If you haven’t

participated in the survey yet, I suggest you do.

But you better hurry. Chuck tells me the survey closes on March

5th. So, try and take a moment now and respond before you forget like

I did the first time I heard about it. You can find the survey here.