State of Innovation Survey Closing Soon

By James Todhunter1 minute Read

I saw a tweet from Chuck Frey of Innovation Tools urging people to
participate in a poll he is conducting to assess the impact of the
current economic crisis on innovation in companies.  This is a follow
up analysis to the report that Chuck co-authored on innovation
strategies in a recessionary climate.

I think this is a great survey idea to take the pulse of
innovation.  I jumped on and responded to the survey immediately.  It’s
nice and short, so it only takes 3-5 minutes.  If you haven’t
participated in the survey yet, I suggest you do.

But you better hurry.  Chuck tells me the survey closes on March
5th.  So, try and take a moment now and respond before you forget like
I did the first time I heard about it.  You can find the survey here.

