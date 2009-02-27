Industry Focus on Innovation: Automotive

37% of surveyed CEOs feel they need to focus on greater penetration

of their existing markets, while 24% felt that new product development

was the key to future success. This is a reversal of priorities from a

year ago. A whopping 92% of the responding CEOs acknowledge that

innovation is key to their long term success, but most feel the current

priority is on short term survival. This latter point is not too

surprising in a climate when auto makers in many countries are getting

government assistance to stay afloat.

The report cites a few specific examples of innovation coming from

auto manufacturers, but these are not necessarily surprising new lines

of thinking. All the cited examples are in the area of alternative

fuel technologies. While these are welcome advances, they can hardly

be called highly original at this point in time. But then originality

doesn’t look like it is in the cards for the automakers.

While 95% of the CEOs mentioned that information about the customer

was important, the report talks about understanding customer

preferences. Now in all fairness, this could be a defect in how the

questions were posed by PwC. But if we assume that this is in fact

what the automakers are actually interested in (and historical behavior

would support this assumption), then the automotive CEOs are content to

drive their businesses by looking in the rear view mirror. They should

be interested in looking beyond mere preferences to understand what the

unexpressed desires and aspirations of their customers are relative

this product which has secured such an important role in their lives.

The report is an interesting snapshot of an industry in the spot light. You can find the PwC automotive summary report here.