Leadership Code in Podcast

Amy Reece of LeaderReview invited me to talk about our book The Leadership Code with a group of her clients yesterday. For those who don’t know Amy, she is a gifted coach and consultant who also provides her clients the service of seeking out books that they should know about. Somehow, our book made that list. If you have time for all or part of the 45 minute recording on Leadership Code, enjoy! You will get the usual virus warnings – rest assured that this link is fine.