International Women’s Day

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

In 1908, some 15,000 women Marched through the streets of New York
for shorter work hours, better wages, and voting rights. One hundred
and one years later, this global celebration of female achievements now
runs more toward panel discussions, art shows, and potluck dinners in 55 countries. The banality suggests some progress at least, though we’re not sure about the potluck dinners. Pass the salt? — Kate Rockwood

Sun, March 8

Equalize
International Women’s Day

