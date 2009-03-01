Paris Fashion Week

The French capital’s prêt-à-porter week may be a magnet for snooty

designers and buyers with wallets the size of Vuitton trunks. But

cities with less history as hubs of couture have tried lately to grab some glamour

by staging their own fashion weeks. In March alone, there will be

dozens, including Dubai; Mumbai; Delhi; Kiev; Toronto; Miami; Montreal;

Melbourne; Aspen, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; Palm Desert,

California; and Dunedin (that’s the second-largest city on the South

Island of New Zealand). Fashionistas bound to the traditional

NYC-Paris-Milan catwalk circuit may sneer, but the shows highlight

local talent, raise designers’ regional profiles, and “boost the local

economy,” says Valerie Steele, director of the Fashion Institute of

Technology museum in New York. “They also add to a city’s cultural

identity, because fashion is seen as art — as well as a business.” — Theunis Bates