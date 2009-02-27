Anti-Coal Heroes Win An Awkwardly Timed Victory

Almost 2500 people were planning to risk arrest last week outside the Capitol Power Plant, the heavily symbolic coal-burning plant that provides juice to Congress. Only…soon it won’t be burning coal anymore. Awkward!

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid sent the

following letter today to the Acting Architect of the Capitol, Stephen

T. Ayers, asking that the Capitol Power Plant (CPP) use 100 percent

natural gas for its operations.

The switchover is expected to be complete by the end of 2009.

Image Via Grist.org