Anti-Coal Heroes Win An Awkwardly Timed Victory

By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read
Capitol_Power_Plant

Almost 2500 people were planning to risk arrest last week outside the Capitol Power Plant, the heavily symbolic coal-burning plant that provides juice to Congress. Only…soon it won’t be burning coal anymore. Awkward!

