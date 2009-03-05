advertisement
79th Geneva International Motor Show

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

With worldwide auto sales stuck in reverse, the
organizers of the 79th International Motor Show are wondering whether
the next big thing might in fact come from a small company. This year,
they’ll devote an entire exhibition hall to electric and alternative
power. The “Green Pavilion” isn’t just for major automakers — it also
promises “an equal opportunity” for “startup specialists” to showcase
their earth-loving technologies. In rosier times, we might hail that as
a daring and surprisingly broad-minded move. These days, you can just
file it under “whatever works.” — Brendan J. Collins

Thu, March 05

Drive
79th Geneva International Motor Show
Geneva

