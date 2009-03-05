79th Geneva International Motor Show

With worldwide auto sales stuck in reverse, the

organizers of the 79th International Motor Show are wondering whether

the next big thing might in fact come from a small company. This year,

they’ll devote an entire exhibition hall to electric and alternative

power. The “Green Pavilion” isn’t just for major automakers — it also

promises “an equal opportunity” for “startup specialists” to showcase

their earth-loving technologies. In rosier times, we might hail that as

a daring and surprisingly broad-minded move. These days, you can just

file it under “whatever works.” — Brendan J. Collins