Within the next couple of years, “we’ll start seeing the benefits of nanotechnology in health care,” Dr. Paras N. Prasad says. The University of Buffalo prof will present his big, small vision in the keynote at the sixth annual International Conference on Biomedical Applications of Nanotechnology, discussing next-generation medical imaging, cancer therapies delivered via nanoparticles, and gene therapy. But in-vitro diagnosis, a noninvasive method to detect disease early — doctors aren’t looking for tumors, for example, but for changes in individual cells — holds the most near-term promise. Prasad is already working with the Centers for Disease Control and seeking partners to invest. “We’re a small community,” he says. “We need to work together.” — David Lidsky