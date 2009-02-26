advertisement
MBA Media and Entertainment Conference

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

We all know MBAs love to network, and here’s yet another chance for business school students to hobnob with top-level executives, this time in media, sports and entertainment. Jeff Zucker, president and CEO of NBC Universal, and Joe Uva, CEO of Univision Communications, will give keynote addresses, and panels will cover issues ranging from the economics of scripted television to startups in new media. And, of course, there’ll be a cocktail reception to top it all off. — AB

Fri, February 27            
New York City

