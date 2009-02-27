Recession Funnies: Coinstar’s PES Commercials

PES is a stop-motion animator, well-loved by design dorks—Michael Gondry once said that his films are like “opening a safe and suddenly seeing a million ideas glittering and exploding.” He’s now venturing into ad work, having previously stuck to small, personal films. He just finished a nice series of ads for Coinstar that manages to wittily sum up the times we’re in. Check it out:
Maybe you’re interested in other work as well. Here’s “Western Spaghetti,” a recent classic:
Here’s a Q&A with Pes if you want to find out more.