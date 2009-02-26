Slippery Slump

Which means we are in for a long one this time.

I decline to scare my fellow technophiles into believing the end is

nigh. It might be … I just lack any specific evidence indicating

eminent doom. North Korea and Iran are persistent wild cards but they

have nothing to do with technology marketing. They are strictly

consumers of high tech products like rockets and reactors.

Yet as recessions go, this one will be worse than average. Today the

Federal Reserve – co-progenitor of the current recession, thank you

Mister Greenspan – downgraded their economic forecast.

Far from being Depression 2.0, the outlook is still glum with

unemployment rates and GDP shrinkage rivaling the late 1970s. The Fed’s

dower description of the economy echoes what Computer Economics predicts

– that the recession will not bottom out until the end of 2009.

Thankfully inflation is not an added factor, but given a couple of

trillion dollars in new national debt, that will come along about the

time the economy revives.

The effects of the recession are already felt in high tech.

During the summer and fall while giving speeches on recessions

marketing, I told my audiences not to believe the overly optimistic

forecasts by industry analyst. Those people are paid to be upbeat even

when their clients are beaten down. Sure as silicon is sacred in The

Valley, analyst fall forecasts are proving to be higher than Peruvian

Coca farmers.

Look at any sector in IT technology and you will find no sunshine. HP reported today,

and except for services they see slumping sales. Servers down. PCs down

19%. Printer and ink (for Gawd sake) down 19%. In other words, if it is

a commodity or a supply, belt-tightening rules apply and sales have and

will continue to degrade.