There’s been a lot of talk about corporations and government being more transparent. As a result, the use of the word transparency is creeping into our business vocabulary. But before you start tossing out the word “ transparency ” it’s important to understand what it means.

I think a lot of people are using transparency has a synonym for

truth. If I’m telling the truth, then I’m being transparent. I

contend that the relationship between truth and transparency is similar

to the relationship between reliability and validity as it relates to

assessments.

If an

instrument is valid, then it’s reliable. But if something is reliable,

that doesn’t mean it’s valid. Case in point: you can be consistently

wrong.

So my thought is, if you’re transparent then you are truthful.

However, telling the truth doesn’t make you transparent. Here’s an

example:

An 8 oz. glass is filled with 4 oz. of wine. You can say that glass

is half-full or half-empty (depending upon your disposition). Both

would be the truth.

Transparency is saying there’s 4 oz. of wine in the glass.

It’s a simplistic example, but you get the point. Transparency

implies openness, communication and personal accountability. It’s not

only telling the truth but providing access to all the data and

encouraging inclusiveness in the decision making process.