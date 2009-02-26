Careers: Personal Branding Advice From Moses

Quick branding test: What do the cartoon character Bob the Builder, Moses and one of Santa’s elves have in common?

Answer: They are all alter egos of the amazingly eclectic, not-afraid-to-act-goofy Lou Bortone, an online branding expert.

Bortone, like a lot of marketers, is a whiz at promoting others, but had left his own promotion more to chance. “I was a branding guy telling everyone that they should be using video, yet I didn’t have my own consistent videoblog!” recalls Bortone. He was, however, producing videos for others.

That all changed about a year ago when someone he was trying to sell video branding to asked to see his video. That was the beginning of LouTube, Bortone’s clever, zany attempts to combine branding with humor. Check out his Ten Commandments of online video, where Bortone speaks in his “voice of God” tone while donning a “Moses wig.” Or listen to his elfin voice as he reads a rhymed Christmas story dressed as one of Santa’s elves that ends in a humorous plug for his video service.