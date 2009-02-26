The Information Technology and and Innovation Foundation – with the European-American Business Council – has released the report, The Atlantic Century: Benchmarking EU & U.S. Innovation and Competitiveness .

As noted in the report’s Executive Summary, “many nations no longer compete principally on low

costs, but instead compete on the basis of innovation and knowledge as they seek to create, grow and attract high value-added firms. This report assesses nations’ innovation-based, global competitiveness.” Ranking was based on six general categories:

Human capital Innovation capacity Entrepreneurship IT infrastructure Economic policy Economic performance

A number of news headlines today highlighted the fact that the United States has fallen to Number 6 on the list. Considering two of the general categories for ranking directly involve economics – and that we’re in a recession – dropping shouldn’t be a surprise. (Singapore is number one.)

Although the report clearly states that its purpose is not intended to provide a solution to the problems facing the countries on the list that desire to improve their rankings, it is disappointing to read another report that (although data- and not opinion-driven) does not go into how individuals are able to transform their companies to predictably practice systematic innovation.

Katie Barry is the editor of Real Innovation and The TRIZ Journal.