DC Central Kitchen Has the Secrets to Success for Nonprofit Entrepreneurship

“Why are people going to come here and not the other place,” was the question that haunted Michael F. Curtin, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of DC Central Kitchen when he used to run a restaurant. The same question drives him today as he seeks to build support for DCCK. With backgrounds in the hospitality industry, Curtin and the Founder and President of DCCK – Robert Egger – learned the basic values that are key to attracting supporters for their important mission, even in these tough times.

DCCK – “Combating hunger. Creating opportunity.” – provides a food recovery program that prepares and distributes 5,200 meals daily (mostly dinners) to hungry individuals at 12 shelters and dozens of transitional housing centers and social services agencies. DCCK also addresses the root causes of hunger with its Culinary Job Training Program, preparing unemployed, underemployed, previously incarcerated persons, and homeless adults for careers in the food service industry.

Listening to Curtin, and thinking about the multitude of nonprofits I visit day in and day out, and the donors I meet, the keys to successful fundraising are glaringly apparent: