Energy Misers are Good for your Health

Got a manager–or a dad–who insists on keeping the thermostat cranked down in the winter and way up in the summer? Thank them. Energy efficient cooling and heating settings do more than just save money–they also preserve health. Researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory used data about temperature and humidity from 95 air-conditioned buildings across the United States and compared it with the recommended “comfort” ranges set by ASHRAE (the Association of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers).

The researchers came up with some surprising results. Building temperatures are often kept below the recommended comfort range and are cooler in summer than in winter by nearly 1°F.

We all know the uncomfortable feeling of going from a hot summer day to a frigid office building. Workers who spend all day in buildings kept below 73.4°F report headaches, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating. And when indoor temperatures climb above 73.4°F, office workers report nose, eye, and skin issues.

So the next time someone in your building wants to crank up the heat, tell them to think about the bottom line–and the greater good.

