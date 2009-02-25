Social Media and Volunteering: Blessing or Curse?

I write this blog with three groups in mind; volunteers, non profits, and companies with volunteer programs. For these three audiences, social media continues to expand its importance, taking a central role in the success of any volunteer endeavor. I blogged about this last month – How Barack Obama is Using Facebook To Change America.

Today, thanks to a twitter from catchafire I was given the heads up to the We Are Media Project. This is “a

community of people from nonprofits who are interested in learning and

teaching about how social media strategies and tools can enable

nonprofit organizations to create, compile, and distribute their

stories and change the world.”

You need to check out their site. Now.

Not sure? Ok, I understand. Then use the multiple social media platforms available to find out what people are saying about wearemedia.org.

Oh, and if you know something about social media, they are looking for contributors to join their advisory group, which “is

a ‘an outsourced brain trust’ of individuals in nonprofit tech,

marketing, and communications who are currently developing curriculum

or delivering trainings to nonprofits on how to leverage social media.”

Let

me know what you think, is this helpful? Or is the idea of social media

and the internet just too overwhelming on top of everything else that

needs to be done? I’d love to hear from you on this one.

