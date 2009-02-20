Flexible Downsizing–A Matter of Global Stability, Not Just an Interesting “Option”

When I started blogging about flexibility as an alternative to layoffs, my primary focus was to encourage companies to “consider” how reduced schedules, job sharing, shifting hours, sabbaticals/furloughs, and project-based employment could lower labor costs while retaining valuable talent and minimizing job cuts.

I saw flexible downsizing as a powerful “option.” But as the rate of layoffs multiplied exponentially in January, my sense of urgency began to rise. Then I read, “Unemployment Surges Around the World, Threatening Stability” by Nelson D. Schwartz in the New York Times, and “The Axis of Upheaval,” by Niall Ferguson in Foreign Policy. I now believe using workplace flexibility to manage costs (not just labor) and minimize layoffs is critical to global stability and security, not just an “option” to “consider.”

According to Schwartz, the rate of job cuts domestically and internationally is accelerating to levels not seen since the Depression, “Worldwide job losses from the recession that started in the United States in December, 2007 could hit a staggering 50 million by the end of 2009, according to the International Labor Organization, a United Nations agency. The slowdown has already claimed 3.6 million American jobs.” France’s employment minister, Laurent Wauquiez, explained, “This is the worst we’ve had since 1929. The thing that is new is that it is global, and we are always talking about that. It is in every country, and it makes the whole difference.” The International Monetary Fund “expects that by the end of the year, global economic growth will reach its lowest point since the Depression.”

And like the 1930s, Ferguson points out, “…most countries are looking inward, grappling with the domestic consequences of the economic crisis and paying little attention to the wider world crisis. This is true even of the United States, which is now so preoccupied with its own economic problems that countering global upheaval looks like an expensive luxury.”

But if Schwartz is correct, our domestic preoccupation could cause us to overlook social challenges already emerging in other countries as a result of the global economic downturn, “Millions of migrant workers in mainland China are searching for jobs but finding that factories are shutting down. Though not as large as disturbances in Greece, or the Baltics, there have been dozens of protests at individual factories in China and Indonesia where workers were laid off with little or no notice.”

And the national security implications from the international unrest were serious enough for the new U.S. director of national intelligence, Dennis Blair to tell Congress, “that instability caused by the global economic crisis had become the biggest security threat facing the United States, outpacing terrorism.”

Interestingly, just as the world sees the U.S. as a source of the economic problems, they are now following our lead in resorting to “layoffs” as a response. As Schwartz notes, “While the number of jobs in the United States has been falling since the end of 2007, the pace of layoffs in Europe, Asia and the developing world has caught up only recently as companies that resisted deep cuts in the past follow the lead of their American counterparts.” Following our “lead” with layoffs? Oh no.