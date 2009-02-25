Are Bloggers Dsplacing Traditional Media? FedEx Case Study

Social media strategy was a major consideration in FedEx’s identity-based communications after taking over the Kinko’s copy and office services company in 2004. You might remember. First the copy stores were Kinko’s, then they were FedEx Kinko’s,. Four years into the merger, the Kinko brand was dropped entirely; those services are now grouped under FedEx Office.

A Marketing Sherpa case study with Gayle Christensen, FedEx’s Director of Global Brand Management, highlighted eight steps the company took to smooth the transition in the public eye and retain/acquire market share.

What caught my eye was “Step #6. Set up interviews with bloggers” (quoting in italics):



High-profile people (e.g., new chief executives) should do interviews with bloggers, trade publications, and other media outlets to address weak speculations and preclude skepticism, says Norman. “You have to engage folks who are writing about you,” he says. “If you are not engaged, you concede the control of the message to them.”

Find out who’s talking about the merger on social media outlets, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or niche online forums and blogs. Search for the merging companies’ names or set up an email alert, such as Google Alerts, for the company and brand names.

Make a point to comment on blogs or social media sites talking about the merger, especially if something is false.

I’m fascinated that setting up interviews with bloggers warrants a main headline, while traditional media is mentioned but glossed over in the paragraph. It shows how far we’ve come that bloggers are considered opinion molders, while traditional journalists are barely noticed. This is a growing trend, I think, and it has many implications for how we (as a society) deliver and digest news.

I’m a big believer in citizen journalism, including the blogosphere (I’ve blogged since 2004, after all), and participate actively in social media.