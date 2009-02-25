Work/Life: It’s All About ROT (Return on Travel)

Employees bunking together on business trips is just one of

the more controversial notions being embraced by companies to cut travel costs.

Companies are focusing on the cost of business travel like

never before. Consequently, hotels, airlines, and other travel suppliers are experiencing travel stagnation. In fact, “ROT” has set in.

ROT is the acronym I created for “return on

travel.” A take-off of the well-known business term, return on investment,

it is a calculation that requires a business traveler to be more productive.

The concept of “face time” is no longer sufficient to justify a trip.

Today, justifying a trip means road warriors have to prove that a meeting’s

goals cannot be achieved just as well via cheaper alternatives, like audio or

web conferencing.

There any number of strategies that an informed business

traveler can use to trim cost and improve productivity. Travelers can scale

back on their hotel costs if they focus less on “extras” and more on their key

business needs like Internet connectivity, a desk to work on, and a quiet place

to meet clients.

Road warriors can also package their trip so that it

achieves multiple purposes in one visit, rather than doing several trips. It is

becoming common for business travelers to delay a trip until they can line up

multiple meetings with a range of revenue and sales opportunities.

Still, a personal connection is best cemented by an

in-person meeting. At least that was the conventional wisdom when times were

good. Back then there was not as much emphasis placed on accountability,

oversight, and analysis when it came to business trips. But tough times toughen

the competition.