Hit The Deer In The Headlights – EyeBuyDirect Seizes The Right Moment

A couple of weeks ago, I introduced another outthinker company , Abiomed , which decided to give up its focus on creating an artificial heart in order to focus instead on helping people repair their existing hearts. In the beginning, this approach seemed strange because Abiomed was the first company to patent an artificial heart. However, years of research helped the company’s management realize that heart recovery was the future.

Such opportunities appear when a person stops seeing a

retreat as surrender. Instead, one should try to see retreat as a skillful

advance. By choosing to retreat from the crowded frontlines, a company can

quietly and gracefully step across another unprotected border.

This strategy is

pattern #17: Seize the “Deer in the Headlights” moment.

This happens when a person looks for a moment when an attack

will not invoke resistance.

EyeBuyDirect is practicing this pattern. Consider this –

while CEO Roy Hessel and his team are keenly aware of their competition, they are

more focused on the “billion people worldwide who do not have access to vision

correction.” In fact, the company’s official purpose is to make prescription

eyeglasses and other forms of vision correction affordable and accessible to

everyone worldwide. To listen to my complete interview with Roy Hessel, please click here.

In other words, EyeBuyDirect is focusing on a market segment

that competitors will not defend because they are not serving it. This is not

unlike MasterCard, Visa, and American Express, who know their greatest

opportunity, and their best “competitor,” is found in cash transactions. Home

Depot, for example, enjoyed years of effortless growth by attacking the

fragmented independent contractor market, convincing homeowners to “do it

yourself” instead. Contractors did not see Home Depot as a threat and even if

they did, they were too fragmented to organize a defense.

So EyeBuyDirect lets its competitors take the traditional

route of eyeglass retail stores, and instead focuses on the people who can’t

afford those high retail prices. Not only does EyeBuyDirect offer its customers

more competitive pricing, but it also creates a custom-made product for anyone

anywhere in the world. That attention to detail and ability to provide

personalized products helps drive EyeBuyDirect’s success.