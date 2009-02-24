Building TRUST: how to thrive in a down economy

I’m almost embarrassed to say that our company is thriving in this down economy. The last three months have been the best ever by more than 10%. What’s the secret? One word: TRUST. In this environment people are looking to trade their hard earned dollars for an experience they trust. In entertainment, ticket sales for movies are strong. My wife and I were at the theatre last week and the house was packed. Why? Because we trust the experience we’re paying for. In business, this principle works the same way. So how do you build trust amidst this chaos?



What we’re doing is focusing on articulating our customers core values and then infusing them into the work we are doing for them. It’s cutting out all the extraneous B.S. in their marketing materials and making them leaner machines that get to the heart of their customer’s needs. When their core values are accurately expressed in their marketing materials (writing AND design), their customers have a subconscious reaction to their materials, an intangible feeling of love or hate. What happens is that they attract the customers who are most perfect for them, while turning others off so they’ll not waste their time! This leaves our customers with more time to nurture their perfect customers, deliver results to them and increase orders as our results drive more customers to them.



And you don’t need to hire a company like ours to help you to articulate your core values and then infuse them into your materials. Send me an email to corey@writersoftheroundtable.com with Core Values in the subject line and I’ll be happy to send you a step by step approach to help you articulate your core values. The process will take you less than 30 minutes in total! Then you can take those results and hand them over to your own writers and designers to ensure your marketing materials are built around the values of your organization.



It’s actually really easy once you understand the power of the principle. I was fortunate to learn about core values when working with Bea Fields on EDGE! A Leadership Story. I truly believe that the power of core values can make the difference between thriving and dying in this economy.