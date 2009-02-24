Common Sense, Networking and Success

I haven’t posted here for a while. I’ve had a hectic travel schedule. However, I continued to post to my www.SuccessCommonSense.com blog. You can find all my posts there. Also, if you are not already subscribed to my free weekly ezine “Common Sense,” you can do so at my website www.BudBilanich.com .

Positive personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things well. 1) Create and nurture your unique personal brand. 2) Be impeccable in your presentation of self – in person and on line. 3) Know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

People who create positive personal impact are good at turning contacts into relationships. I saw an article by Barry Farber (www.BarryFarber.com) called “Good Connections” in the January issue of Entrepreneur Magazine (www.entrepreneur.com.) Barry began the article by asking two very good questions…

“How do you make the most of every contact you make?”

“How can you gain the trust of your contacts so they’ll start connecting you to all the people in their network?”

He goes on to say, “The greatest networkers have a simple, practical system for making a lasting impression and building a strong foundation for future success.”

Barry Farber and I are on the same page when it comes to building your personal network. Here is a summary of the common sense points for making connections and creating positive personal impact on which we both agree.

Start off strong. Give new contacts a firm handshake and look them in the eye. If you display an upbeat attitude and a sincere eagerness to meet another person, he or she is likely to reciprocate.

Listen more than you talk. Find out what makes another person tick. I always suggest listening about two thirds of the time and speaking only one third of the time when you first meet someone. This ratio works well for me.