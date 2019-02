If the sneaker fits…buy it! Thirty vendors with the season’s hottest shoes and apparel will be at Sneaker Con. The event, which kicks off Sunday, promises a selection of rare Nikes and “never before seen” Air Jordans, as well as grooves from DJs Complex and IXL. For an admission fee of $10, you can buy, sell or trade, which means you might just be walking home in someone else’s shoes. — AB