Remix: Making Art and Commerce Thrive in the Hybrid Economy

Is it still art if it’s been copied, pasted, downloaded, sampled or

reimagined? What does Andre the Great have to do with Wikipedia? Three panelists, including street artist Shepard Fairey who created the Obama “HOPE” poster, will help answer those questions and raise new ones about the reemergence of remix culture. The discussion could turn interesting – particularly in light of recent allegations that Fairey’s “HOPE” poster looks a bit too much like an Associated Press photograph. — AB