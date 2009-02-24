Wild and Wacky Mirror Math Tricks

Andrew Hicks is a mathematician, but unlike most of his colleagues, he produces work that even the right-brained can love. Hicks uses complex calculations to fabricate strangely shaped mirrors that do all sorts of tricks that mirrors have never done before. Here’s a selelection:

Unlike the mirror in your bathroom, this one doesn’t reverse the image it’s reflecting:

Most driver’s-side mirrors have a 17-degree field of vision, because anything more would create a badly distorted image. Not this one though–it has a 45-degree field of vision, so the driver receives far-greater information about all the cars around her:

Mirrored Christmas ornaments offer panoramic views; they can reflect an entire room around them, but everything appears warped. This one doesn’t, even though it reflects a full 360 degrees: