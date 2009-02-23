Mallrats Lit Up By Solar Energy in California

The Shops at Mission Viejo in Mission Viejo,CA is getting a green makeover with the largest solar installation in a U.S. shopping mall. The 173 kilowatt. 20,000 sq. foot system was installed by Element Markets, LLC–the country’s largest owner and developer of high-end retail real estate.

Mission Viejo’s $1.5 million system has been up and running since December 31, and is currently providing up to 5% of electricity demand at the mall. That may not sound like much–until you consider the massive electrical needs of multiple restaurants, electronics stores, escalators, elevators, and clothing companies.

The mall has already installed energy-efficient fluorescent lighting in parking structures and common areas, but there are still many sustainable steps that Mission Viejo can take, including the installation of high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, rainwater catchment systems, and priority parking spots for hybrid vehicles.

[Via Bizjournals]