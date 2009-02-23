EyeTry, YouTry, We All Buy From EyeBuy

As I interview successful CEOs of innovative companies, I
see that there is one pattern of competition that consistently emerges. Pattern #34: Coordinate the uncoordinated.
In military circles they call it 4GW (Fourth Generation Warfare) and some
people may recognize it in Wikipedia or in “open source” software.
Whatever you label it, its presence is growing, and
EyeBuyDirect is successfully employing it. As communication and control costs
drop, independent agents are coordinating themselves. And those who are
flexible enough to shift their perspectives – to see that power comes from what
you can coordinate and not from what you own – will enjoy an edge over the rest.
EyeBuyDirect is coordinating customers in unique ways. The
company developed a service called EyeTry which allows customers to upload a
picture of themselves and virtually “try on” various frames. This service has
evolved and now customers can share their pictures with others to get the opinions
of friends and strangers.
This has also become a platform for people to share their
ideas on glasses. Members discuss, for example, what to wear on dates versus
job interviews and whether plastic frames are better than metal frames.
EyeBuyDirect leverages this online consumer community to outthink
its competition because it uses the insight gained from listening to the customer.
By paying attention to what consumers are saying, EyeBuyDirect senses “weak
signals” before its competition does. It has even started letting its consumers
identify and drive trends, and therefore EyeBuyDirect doesn’t waste time or
money on styles and trends that won’t catch on.
If EyeBuyDirect plays its cards right, then it has the potential
to own a platform the way Microsoft owns operating systems and Google owns
online advertising. The company is already being noticed for its staggering
sales – the company sold 3,000 pairs of glasses online in one day in December 2008.
Most optic stores sell about 10 pairs a day. It is this success that helped
EyeBuyDirect get nominated as “Internet Retailer’s Top 100 Retail Websites for
2009” along with other online giants, such as Zappos and Wal-Mart.
On the surface, it might seem too difficult to coordinate a
large group of unconnected people. But by organizing services and industries
that are uncoordinated, one can dominate that particular market.
Ask yourself the following questions to see
if you can identify something that needs to be coordinated.
1.
Who
is uncoordinated in my industry?
2.
How
could I connect them?
3. What platform am I seeking
to own?