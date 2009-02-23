EyeTry, YouTry, We All Buy From EyeBuy

As I interview successful CEOs of innovative companies, I see that there is one pattern of competition that consistently emerges. Pattern #34: Coordinate the uncoordinated.

In military circles they call it 4GW (Fourth Generation Warfare) and some

people may recognize it in Wikipedia or in “open source” software.

Whatever you label it, its presence is growing, and

EyeBuyDirect is successfully employing it. As communication and control costs

drop, independent agents are coordinating themselves. And those who are

flexible enough to shift their perspectives – to see that power comes from what

you can coordinate and not from what you own – will enjoy an edge over the rest.

EyeBuyDirect is coordinating customers in unique ways. The

company developed a service called EyeTry which allows customers to upload a

picture of themselves and virtually “try on” various frames. This service has

evolved and now customers can share their pictures with others to get the opinions

of friends and strangers.

This has also become a platform for people to share their

ideas on glasses. Members discuss, for example, what to wear on dates versus

job interviews and whether plastic frames are better than metal frames.

EyeBuyDirect leverages this online consumer community to outthink

its competition because it uses the insight gained from listening to the customer.

By paying attention to what consumers are saying, EyeBuyDirect senses “weak

signals” before its competition does. It has even started letting its consumers

identify and drive trends, and therefore EyeBuyDirect doesn’t waste time or

money on styles and trends that won’t catch on.

If EyeBuyDirect plays its cards right, then it has the potential

to own a platform the way Microsoft owns operating systems and Google owns

online advertising. The company is already being noticed for its staggering

sales – the company sold 3,000 pairs of glasses online in one day in December 2008.

Most optic stores sell about 10 pairs a day. It is this success that helped

EyeBuyDirect get nominated as “Internet Retailer’s Top 100 Retail Websites for

2009” along with other online giants, such as Zappos and Wal-Mart.