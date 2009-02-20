Life in China as an Entrepreneur: Face Value

“Wow, that went well!” is a reaction common among Westerners at the conclusion of any meeting held with local Chinese. Does it mean you will be nailing a $1m contract anytime soon? Unlikely.

The fact is, most meetings are great. Thinking that you are making great progress in China is an illusion shared by many foreigners here. But often, it’s a mere formality. Don’t get me wrong, a great meeting is better than a bad one. But wouldn’t a mere honest meeting be better, even if it wasn’t so positive?

Foreign entrepreneurs come to China in search of an ‘amazing’ JV partner or merely their own independent set-up. If you’re coming to China, you are here to tap into the local market and you will be dealing with local practices.

Early signs for red-flagged ‘face-value’ meetings may include any of the following: The local contact constantly on the phone, being unprepared for meetings, re-hashing old questions, the water is still warm (means they don’t understand you), and the formalities become extended as both of you are trying to build on what some call “guanxi.” Which is not to say that all of this goes on without us. I’m certain that most local meetings are a lot more direct.

I’m reminded of a great old Gary Larson ‘Far Side’ comic strip with cows by the roadside. In one shot, as a car is passing, they are standing on all four legs eating grass. In the next shot, after the car has passed (foreigners), the cows get back to being themselves (Chinese), standing on two feet, socialising. Perhaps I’ve taken it too far?

Is it that the locals can’t be themselves with us? Is it that they are still getting used to seeing foreigners in their country? After all, it hasn’t been that long–what, 20 years?

Perhaps we foreigners do not have the patience to do business in China. Let’s face it, they have over 4,000 years of history. Most of the time we are all too eager to enter business and get some ‘runs on the board’. The Chinese are happy to conduct the process at a pace much more attuned to their experiences.