Fast Cities 2009 Reader Nominations: Washington, DC

Nominations for the 2009 Fast Cities of the Year are pouring in. Here’s an entry on behalf of Washington, DC: DC is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have people of so many different countries because we are where all the embassies of the world are located. Additionally, being in the city where the Smithsonian museums and National Zoo are located makes this area so creative and cultural. It also helps that they are all free. There is also the Kennedy Center, Shakespeare Theater, and Washington National Opera that always have every and any event that you can imagine. Being that DC also incorporates two other states (Virginia and Maryland), one can always find a cultural or creative event to go to. .