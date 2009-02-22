Honda’s Corporate Documentaries: Smashing The Law of First Knowledge

For some reason, we’re born to think that whatever we learn first about something continues to stay true.

“According to the first law of knowledge, people continue to believe whatever they learned first, regardless of later evidence against it.” (Tom Snyder/Kevin Kearns: “Escaping the Price-Driven Sale”)

Here’s a perfect example.

Someone says to you, “Want to watch a corporate video?”

C’mon. Admit it.

You’re rolling your eyes and thinking: “Are you kidding? They’re boring!”

That’s the law of first knowledge in action.