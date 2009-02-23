Solar Parking Meters Getting a Test Run in San Diego

Illegal parkers, beware: San Diego, California is watching you. The city is replacing 1% of its 5,100 parking meters with solar-powered versions as part of a pilot program to test the technology.

San Diego’s meters, which were developed by IPS Group, accept a wide range of payment options—credit cards, coins, and prepaid parking cards–and can be installed on existing poles. The mayor’s office also claims that the new meters offer increased control over parking rates.

During the city’s four-month trial, parking sensors will work with the solar meters to track parking activity.

It sounds like a great idea, but maybe San Diego officials should follow East Sussex, UK’s lead and cover its snazzy new devices with CCTV cameras to catch meter-bashers.

Via SignOnSanDiego