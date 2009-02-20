The Horseless Carriage Will Never Catch On

In the late 1800s, Congress was so fearful of a new explosive substance (gasoline) and the machines that used it (horseless carriages) that it set up a Commission to evaluate the potential dangers. Among other findings, the Commission concluded that these new machines could threaten public safety, “hurtling through our streets” at speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Reading the reports, you would conclude that this technology would never catch on – – and, in the interests of the nation, never should.

Fast forward a century or so and skeptics abound about the

latest new-fangled contraptions such as cars powered by batteries, biofuels, or

hydrogen. Even the proponents of each like to circle the wagons and shoot

inward. Electric car enthusiasts are not sufficiently certain of their favorite

technology to let it stand on its merits, but in movies like “Who Killed the

Electric Car” feel obliged to attack hydrogen powered vehicles as if it makes

their case stronger. Similarly, everyone jumped on the ethanol bandwagon until

realizing that fuel can’t compete with food – – or a slumping economy – – but

the benefactors of ethanol had launched that bandwagon in the first place by

denigrating electric cars and other emerging technologies.

The latest salvo comes from the Los Angeles Times in a

recent article praising Honda’s new hydrogen-powered Clarity for its

technological superiority, but arguing that hydrogen will never catch on as a

transportation fuel. Like most naysayers for this or other technologies, the

writer grabs irrelevant scraps and outdated leftovers from the banquet of current

information about hydrogen, fuel cells, and next generation cars to make his

points. Finally though, he makes his real motive clear – – he prefers cars that

use petroleum and a battery assist.

Like others who fear their personal favorite can’t stand up

on its own merits, this writer makes the case for one technology over another,

when in fact our oil addiction, climate change, and the economic devastation

wrought by oil dependence won’t be solved by ANY single approach – – we will

need them all. Moreover, like everything else in life, we won’t make choices

purely on reason, solely based on the most efficient product or service. If

that were the case, we might all still be looking at a horse’s behind on our

way to work each morning.