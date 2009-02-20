The Best of Toy Fair 2009

More than 100,000 toys flooded New York this week for the Toy Industry Association’s annual Toy Fair . We scoped out the new products and here’s what caught our eye.

Green Dollhouse

Eco-friendly toy manufacturer Plan Toys has the right idea: Teach kids sustainable living directly through toys. The Green Dollhouse, made of recycled wood and non-toxic glue, comes with eco-friendly features, like a solar panel, wind turbine, and rain barrel for collecting rain, so kids start learning about renewable energy at a young age. It retails for $240 ($190 without furniture) and will be available in March.

Duck Hunter

Remember Duck Hunt on the original Nintendo? Well, here’s a tangible version: charge a 3-D duck atop a water-gun-like pistol for 10 seconds before tossing it in the air and firing. Just three shots from the infrared gun and it’s “dead.” Interactive Toy Concepts’ shooter ($30) hits toy stores in May.

Orbitwheels

Think inline skating meets skateboarding–and if your ankles aren’t already quaking, hop on to a set of Orbitwheels. These large wheels rotate sideways around each foot (and the 1 to 2 hours it supposedly takes to master the custom move will guarantee some funny pics). The buckle-less, strapless, 5-pound sports gear retails for $120 and will be in stores this summer. For those who can’t wait, they’re available online now.