5-Year-Old Facebook’s 4 Toughest Lessons

Lots of businesses are copying what Facebook has done right. But with social media becoming an increasingly important part of every businesses strategy, there is also plenty to be learned from Facebook’s blunders. The mega-social networking site has done far more right than wrong–amassing 175 million users in about the time it takes most companies to wake up in the morning–but in honor of the popular social network’s fifth birthday earlier this month, we put together a list of the 4 biggest Facebook blunders of the past 5 years.

September 2006: The News Feed Debacle.

When Facebook introduced a feature that automatically notifies your friends every time you throw a sheep at someone–or do just about anything else—no one had a choice about what or how much would be shown. The membership revolted by signing online petitions and joining anti-News Feed groups. Facebook responded by apologizing and developing a way to turn off the tracking feature, or control which people see the updates.

Lesson learned: Don’t force people to share information. Yes, even if they are over-sharing to begin with.

November 2007: Oops, We Did It Again.

The following year Facebook launched Beacon, an advertising program that gathered information about members’ spending habits on other sites. Once people realized their every book purchase and streaming video view was being broadcast to their friends, they were outraged. It took Facebook nearly a month to admit Beacon was a mistake. “We simply did a bad job with this release, and I apologize for it,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. The company also tweaked the alert feature, making it opt-in instead of opt-out by default, and gave users the choice of turning off Beacon completely. Which nearly everyone did.

Lesson learned: Act quickly—don’t wait a month to respond to public outrage.