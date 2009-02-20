Work/Life: Do I Get a Refund If They Lose My Bags?

If airlines have now moved to a pay-for-what-you-use business model, do I get a refund if I pay but don’t get the services promised? How about lost luggage? My ticket entitles me and my luggage to get to my destination together, that is, at the same time. Yet who hasn’t had the airlines misplace their luggage at least once in their travel lives?

But who do you know who ever got a refund for those lost bags?

By “lost” I mean delayed, i.e., bags that miss your flight and arrive after you do. Luggage that’s lost is something for which you can file a claim. I’m talking about the luggage you are paying $15 to check.

So doesn’t the pay-for-what-you-use (i.e., a la carte) model extend to luggage? If not, why not? If yes, when will we see the airlines change?

Shouldn’t the airlines be held to a higher level of accountability for not delivering what passengers are paying extra for? From where I sit, the checked baggage fee entitles me to either on-time delivery of my bags or a full refund for bags that get delivered late. But I’m not sure the airlines have thought through that part of the user fee equation.

How about you? Have you ever tried to recover the $15 checked baggage fee when your baggage was late catching up to you?

Road Warrior • Miami • www.amadeus.com