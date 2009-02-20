Innovate on Purpose is one the innovation blogs I follow on a regular basis. Yesterday, Jeffrey Phillips posted a nice article titled The first step to innovation success.” In it, he discusses the need to have people accountable for innovation. Bang on, Jeffrey! You get the behaviors you measure and reward.

So, how can you build such accountability into your organization? In short, make sure ultimate responsibility is properly located in the organization, and make sure that expectations and goals are concrete and clearly understood.

On the first point, let’s first understand that while you want innovation to happen at all levels in the organization, and every person must take ownership of their role in the innovation mission, innovation will not be a sustainable, value driving part of your organization unless the ultimate accountability is at the top, the CEO. In the words of A. G. Lafley, “The CEO must be the Chief Innovation Officer.”

This doesn’t mean that the CEO is going to spend his days ideating to drive new product capabilities. This is not the role of the Chief Innovation Officer. The Chief Innovation Officer’s role is to ensure that innovation is developed as a core competency of the enterprise, that it is properly funded, that it has continuous visibility, and that it delivers results. The CEO is in the unique position of being able to fulfill this role. The CEO sets the corporate agenda, defines the rules of engagement, and has ultimate ownership of all corporate resources. This makes the CEO the ultimate facilitator of innovation. Without the CEO as the most ardent innovation advocate, building a culture of sustainable innovation will always be an uphill battle.

Is your CEO the Chief Innovation Officer? If not, this is a problem that must be addressed post haste.

The other aspect of organizational innovation accountability is setting expectations and goals. There are many ways to look at this, but I suggest that the direct approach is best. Use a management by objectives approach to push innovation accountability down through the organization.