Cable TV Muscles Into Internet Distribution, Remains Scared of Competition [Update]

Comcast, Time Warner, Viacom and other big players are in talks to transform how some TV shows are “broadcast” to the public. The rumor is that subscribers may soon be able to get favorite series online.

Programming from channels including USA, TNT and MTV would be streamed to subscribers–not to the general public–and would be place-shiftable to wherever the subscriber is located without extra charge. With advertising, of course. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts noted “online video is our friend, not our enemy.”

That sounds like remarkable thinking coming from an organization that viewed online streaming video, whether legal or not, as a radical inversion of a business model that’s been in place for decades. The TV industry is used to having very tight control over what is broadcast to whom, at which times–and giving the consumer choice over that is antithetical to the prime-time driven business model. But is this a move made by choice, or is this an inevitable outcome forced by digital competition?

The answer can be seen in another, smaller move that occurred this week. The CEO of Hulu, Jason Kilar, published a blog post announcing that his company was severing links with an up-and-coming media center software provider called Boxee. The software allows you to gather up all of your personal videos, and combines them into one interface alongside videos from Hulu, Netflix, ABC, CBS, Comedy Central and others. Plenty of tech-savvy folks had decided to cut out cable for good by installing Boxee on an Apple TV media center. So why did Hulu decide to stop working with Boxee? Because the TV networks that Hulu relies on for business demanded it.

Wait a second, didn’t we just hear Comcast’s CEO say online video was “our friend” and not the enemy? It seems that the networks lack the confidence to compete in the open marketplace for dominance against Boxee and its ilk. Remember not so long ag when TiVo was going to kill television? Now every cable company distributes its own, vastly inferior digital video recorder to customers while TiVo continues to eek out an existence.

Comcast responds:

I’m writing to address some items in the Cable TV Muscles into Internet Distribution, Remains Scared of Competition story.