MIT Students Engineer Pedal-Powered Washing Machine

A group of enterprising MIT students has come up with a novel way for developing countries to gain access to washing machines: pedal power .

MIT’s pedal-powered washing machine, the product of four years of research, is made up of a bicycle frame, a bicycle chain and oil drums–all items that are inexpensive and easy to find.

A prototype of the washing machine was built in 2005 by Radu Raduta, a mechanical engineering graduate student at MIT. After winning first prize for her design in the MIT IDEAS competition, Raduta received funding to continue work on the machine.

Raduta and her team joined with MayaPedal, a non-governmental organization in Guatemala, to help develop the washing machine. The team discovered that pedal-powered devices are old hat for many Guatemalan villagers. A particularly bicycle-savvy Guatemalan named Don Luis told the MIT students that his “entire family uses several bicimáquinas, such as the bicimolino (the pedal-powered mill) and the bicidesgranadora (the pedal-powered kernal remover). “

Construction of the pedal-powered washing machine is relatively easy. An oil drum is cut into sections and welded together into a small barrel. A smaller inner drum is rotated during wash and spin cycles, and the whole thing is powered by a wheel-less bicycle frame.