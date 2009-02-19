Does Crisis Crowd Out Leadership?

No one needs to be reminded that the current economic downturn is global. Interestingly, when it comes to leadership at this time, it appears that important questions are universal as well.

I recently responded to a set of questions sent to me by a reporter for a Chinese business magazine. The first question that he asked was the first one that I often hear from people in the US and Europe as well. Specifically: “In times of crisis, what changes do you observe in leadership style and substance — is leadership less important than it was before?” Basically is it more about execution, with the needs of the people and preparing for the future taking a distant back seat?

This question from China is highly relevant. We have heard many examples of senior level people who have in effect abandoned their leadership responsibilities to hunker down and “do what needs to be done.” They ignore the needs of the people upon whom they depend, the larger organization, even the future in the name of exigency.

Leadership is important at all times, even in good times, because the ability to think and plan ahead, to really know what customers want, to get ahead of change, to sensibly manage resources and coordinate execution, to engage people today and around their own futures will keep those good times going. If we had had good leadership in key institutions over the past few years, we would not be in the fix we are in today. Imagine, for instance, if leaders in certain US financial institutions had said: “It runs counter to our values and our collective long term benefit to focus only on short term profits. We must only sell instruments and securities that we understand, and that accurately reflect risk as well as return.” Look as well as the companies whose leaders had the wisdom not to over-extend themselves during the good times in order to have sufficient resources to weather the downturn today. Those folks can even position themselves better for the recovery because they can make smart investments in the business and talent that the competition can’t.